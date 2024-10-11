Explore Pune This Weekend (October 12 & 13): Durga Puja Pandal Hopping, Puneri Misal Walk And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is buzzing with energy this weekend, featuring a vibrant mix of exciting events. Whether you're seeking thrilling activities or cultural explorations, the city has something for everyone. Check out the list below to make the most of your weekend adventures in Pune!

1. Durga Puja Pandal Hopping: Join in for a captivating walk where you can explore five renowned Bengali Durga Puja pandals in Pune. The journey will take you to the vibrant neighbourhoods of Shivaji Nagar, Khadki, Koregaon Park, Wanowrie, and Kondhwa. Travel in comfort aboard a tempo traveller as you immerse yourself in the festivities. Don’t forget to pre-register for this event organised by Pune Heritage Walks (PHW).

2. Rajhansa - A Self Beyond Self: Choreographed and conceptualised by Rujuta Soman, this captivating 65-minute Kathak ballet returns to the city after eight years. This contemporary performance beautifully portrays the journey of a dancer as she confronts her insecurities and strives to connect with her transcendental self. Winner of the Mrinalini Sarabhai Award, the show incorporates innovative techniques such as graphic visuals and dynamic light design, creating a mesmerising experience for the audience.

3. Puneri Misal Hop: Discover the diverse varieties of misal in Pune on this exciting culinary journey organised by Western Routes. Explore the origins of this beloved snack as you visit three restaurants rich in culinary history. The event kicks off on October 12, assembling at Shaniwar Wada at 7:20am. After an engaging walk, the misal exploration concludes at 10am near Laxmi Road. Join in for just ₹700 per person!

4. Poetry Picnic: Manngadhant invites you to a Poetry Picnic at Kamla Nehru Park on Sunday, October 13, starting at 4pm. This engaging session will feature poetry-based activities and an art showcase. Whether you want to perform or share your art, this is a safe space to celebrate your ideas, receive genuine feedback, and explore collaboration opportunities. Observers are welcome to join for a valuable experience and networking.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions