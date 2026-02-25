Explained: Why Madhuri Misal Is At Odds With Pune Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Madhuri Misal, Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development, has pulled up the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for withdrawing her proposal to allocate funds for civic work in her Parvati Assembly constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has written a letter to the Pune Municipal Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, and sought clarification on the decision, which she claimed has tarnished her image.

What was the proposal?

On May 9, 2025, Misal asked the PMC to undertake civic works in Parvati by allocating funds in the corporation's budget. Later, the standing committee approved taking up 21 civic works by budgeting Rs 32.83 crore for the same. However, on February 18, 2026, the proposal was withdrawn. The PMC Commissioner said he was unaware of how the proposal got the approval from the standing committee.

Reacting to this, Misal said she was "very disturbed" after learning about the proposal being withdrawn. "I learnt through the media about the withdrawal of the proposal to commit funds for civic works in Parvati Assembly constituency. I am very disturbed by the media reports, and I feel it has dented my image,” Misal said.

What has Misal written in the letter?

In a letter to the PMC Commissioner, Misal said it was "not appropriate" of him to withdraw the proposal without discussing it with her when she is the MLA of the Parvati Assembly constituency and the minister of state for the Urban Development Department.

She said that the Commissioner's actions were "illegal". "A factual report in accordance with the matter should be submitted for my perusal immediately," she added.