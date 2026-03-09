Explained: Why Gas Crematoriums Are Shut In Pune And What Alternatives Are Available | swargayatraa.com

Gas-based crematoriums operating under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been temporarily closed from March 5 due to a shortage of gas supply, officials said.

The decision follows an order issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, on March 5, directing that propane and butane available across the country be prioritised for domestic LPG supply. In compliance with the directive, PMC has suspended the operation of gas-based crematoriums until further notice.

However, two gas cremation units supplied by Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) at the Bibwewadi crematorium will continue to remain operational. These facilities have been reserved primarily for citizens from the Dhankawadi and Katraj areas.

To ensure that citizens do not face inconvenience, PMC has kept electric crematoriums and systems equipped with Air Pollution Control (APC) technology operational. At the Vaikunth crematorium, the three gas-based cremation units have been temporarily closed, while five electric cremation units will continue to function.

The civic administration has urged citizens to use the electric crematoriums located closer to their areas to avoid additional pressure on the facilities at the Vaikunth crematorium.

Electric crematoriums are available at the following locations:

- Yerwada Crematorium, Gunjan Chowk on Nagar Road

- Kharadi Crematorium, Kharadi village

- Kailash Crematorium near SSPMS Ground, Sangamwadi

- Kothrud Crematorium, Guruganesh Nagar

- Baner Crematorium on Aundh–Baner Link Road

- Ganganagar Crematorium, Hadapsar

PMC officials have appealed to citizens to take note of the temporary arrangement and cooperate with the municipal administration.