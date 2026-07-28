Explained: New Auto-FIR Rule For ₹5 Lakh Cyber Frauds & Why Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Are Warning Against Mule Accounts | Representational Image (AI-Generated)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a major push to strengthen the fight against cybercrime, the central government has introduced a new system that will automatically register FIRs in cyber fraud cases involving losses of Rs 5 lakh or more. At the same time, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have warned citizens against the growing misuse of “mule accounts”, saying 60 people have already landed in legal trouble in just the last 15 days after allowing cybercriminals to use their bank accounts.

The new system aims to reduce delays in cybercrime investigations and improve the chances of recovering stolen money. It links the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS). Once a victim reports cyber fraud through the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, the complaint will be recorded digitally. In eligible cases involving fraud of Rs 5 lakh or more, an E-Zero FIR will be generated automatically and sent to the concerned police station for investigation.

Delays Were A Problem…

The move is expected to help investigators freeze suspicious bank accounts, secure digital evidence, and begin action without waiting for the formal registration of an FIR. Earlier, cybercriminals often took advantage of delays in the complaint process and transferred the stolen money through multiple accounts before police could begin the investigation.

According to Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, the commissionerate has received 283 cyber fraud complaints involving amounts above Rs 5 lakh in the past six months. These complaints will now qualify for automatic E-Zero FIR registration under the new system.

Rising Cyber Crime…

Cybercrime continues to rise sharply in the city. Police receive more than 17,000 cyber complaints every year, compared to around 7,500 conventional criminal cases. Officials said online investment scams, digital arrest frauds, UPI frauds, and fake KYC update scams remain the most common forms of cybercrime.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohidas Pawar said every minute is critical in cyber fraud cases. He urged victims to immediately report fraud through the 1930 helpline or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal as soon as they realise they have been cheated.

“The earlier the complaint is received, the higher the chances of freezing the money. If there is a delay, the amount gets transferred to other accounts,” Pawar said.

While faster FIR registration is expected to strengthen investigations, officials admitted it will also increase the workload on the cyber police. Investigating cybercrime requires tracking bank transactions, UPI trails, IP addresses, and payment gateways and coordinating with agencies in different states. Since such investigations are generally handled by police inspectors, officials said there is also a need to strengthen the cyber investigation machinery.

Mule Accounts Remain A Major Concern…

Along with faster investigations, police are also battling another growing challenge: the misuse of mule accounts.

According to the cyber police, 60 cases related to mule accounts have been registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad within the last 15 days. Police said many people, especially unemployed youth and students, are handing over access to their bank accounts after being promised small commissions or easy income.

Cybercriminals usually approach people through platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. They offer commissions for allowing the use of a bank account or advertise fake work-from-home jobs, gaming transactions, share trading payments, or credit score improvement schemes. Once they gain trust, they obtain bank account details and use them to move money collected through cyber fraud.

Police said the stolen money is first deposited into a mule account before being transferred through several other bank accounts or digital wallets within minutes. This helps criminals hide the trail of the money while leaving the account holder to face police investigations and court proceedings.

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‘Account Holders May Face Questioning’

Officials said many account holders are unaware that they are committing an offence. Others knowingly allow the misuse of their accounts for small financial gains. In both situations, the account holder is usually the first person traced during the investigation.

Police warned that if a bank account is found to have been used as a mule account, it can be frozen immediately. The account holder may then face police questioning, banking restrictions, legal action, and lengthy court proceedings. Even proving innocence can take considerable time.

Investigators said unemployed youth, students, people facing financial problems, those who have recently opened bank accounts, and social media users are among the main targets of cyber gangs. Fraudsters commonly use messages such as “Earn from home”, “Instant income”, or “Rent your bank account” to trap victims.

How To Avoid Getting Scammed

- Never share your bank account details, ATM card, cheque book, SIM card linked to banking, internet banking credentials, or OTPs with anyone.

- Do not allow unknown persons to use your bank account to receive or transfer money.

- Be cautious of offers promising easy commissions in exchange for using your bank account.

- Avoid requests asking you to receive money and forward it to another account.

- Do not open a new bank account or hand over your ATM card or net banking credentials at someone else’s request.

- Treat such offers as potential mule account scams and report them immediately.

- If you notice any suspicious transaction, inform your bank without delay.

- Report cyber fraud by calling the 1930 Cyber Crime Helpline or filing a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

- Remember: Lending your bank account for a small commission is a serious offence that can help cybercriminals launder stolen money and may leave you facing criminal charges.