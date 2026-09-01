'Every Day There Is A Protest': Supriya Sule Takes On Maharashtra Government Over Pune Issues | FPJ Photo

Pune: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday launched a broad attack on the Maharashtra government over a range of issues, including protests across the state, Pune’s garbage depot and pollution concerns, alleged examination irregularities, rising crime, potholes, the DJ issue during Ganeshotsav and the case registered against MNS leader Amit Thackeray.

Speaking at the Pune Municipal Corporation, Sule said her party regularly reviewed issues after every Parliament session and would hold another meeting on September 18. “Whatever is wrong, irrespective of who is responsible, we will oppose it,” she said, adding that the meeting would specifically take up the garbage depot and pollution issue. She said that if no solution emerged after the September 18 review, she would meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sule pointed to the number of agitations across Maharashtra, including those involving Anganwadi workers, tribals, OBCs, Marathas and garbage-depot affected residents. “There is a government of 200 MLAs, but what are they doing we don’t know. There is not a single day when there is no protest,” she said, questioning the government over rising prices of food, autorickshaw fares and Ola services.

She also took aim at the ruling alliance, saying even members of the ruling side had taken to the streets.

On the DJ controversy ahead of Ganeshotsav, Sule criticised the Chief Minister for what she called an unclear response. “The Chief Minister gave an answer that went around in circles like a jalebi, but he did not give a clear answer on whether DJs will be allowed or not,” she said. She urged the administration to take a decision within the framework of Supreme Court orders. The DJ issue has become a significant point of debate in Pune ahead of the festival, with citizens and political parties demanding clarity on loud music and celebrations.

Sule also revived allegations surrounding the PMC Junior Engineer recruitment examination. “Ever since this government came to power, there have been paper leaks every day. I do not understand what this government is actually doing,” she said, alleging that people linked to the ruling party had been involved in paper leaks and demanding answers from the Chief Minister.

However, the PMC denied that the JE examination was compromised, saying its inquiry traced a circulated question image to a single candidate and that an FIR was registered against three students for cheating.

On the FIR against Amit Thackeray and MNS workers, Sule said filing cases indiscriminately was wrong. “If a farmer stages a protest, a case is filed against him, but the ‘Koyta Gang’ people are put into a washing machine and washed clean, while cases are filed against hardworking people,” she said.

Police have registered a case against Thackeray and several MNS workers in connection with an incident involving the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph at a Pune college. Two workers have also been arrested.

Sule further criticised the government over inflation, corruption and Pune’s potholes. Referring to the theft at the Ram temple, she said, “This government took out a yatra in the name of Lord Shri Ram, and even theft took place at that temple. Tell me, what could be a more serious example of corruption than this?”

On crime in Pune, Sule appealed directly to the Chief Minister. “I fold my hands and request the Chief Minister to pay attention to Pune.” She also said the city had given the government a large mandate and deserved greater attention.

Touching on delimitation and women’s reservation, Sule said the two issues had “absolutely no connection” and expressed surprise at Fadnavis’ remarks. She also said she would raise in Parliament the status of the FIR and ongoing CBI inquiry that she had previously pursued.

On Ajit Pawar’s accident, Sule said she did not have the authority to seek information directly, but hoped Sunetra Pawar, who is part of the ruling side, would obtain and share the details. Sule said, “I have no authority over the matter, so how can I seek information? My Vahini is herself in that party, so she will obtain the information and give it to us.”

Sule also said protests by students and various sections of society showed widespread dissatisfaction and remarked that “consistency” did not apply to the government.