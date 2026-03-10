'Equality Before Law?' Maha Minister Dattatray Bharne’s Convoy Driving On Wrong Lane Near Pune's Dagdusheth Mandir Sparks Outrage - VIDEO

Pune: A video showing the convoy of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dattatray Bharne driving on the wrong lane of a road in Pune and causing a traffic jam has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a brief interaction with the minister is also seen, where he claimed that he had come to attend a pooja reportedly at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir.

The video was shared by a user named Dr Ranjan on X (formerly Twitter), where he captioned, "Who Will Punish Them? Kudos to the Individual who recorded and SHAMED him without fear."

In the video, the minister’s convoy was also seen moving through a red signal. The person recording the footage briefly interacted with the minister, saying, "Namaskar Saheb. Citizens getting stuck in traffic is allowed, but the convoy should move." He also sarcastically remarked on the minister, suggesting he must have come for some very important work. In response, the minister said that he had come to attend the pooja. The person in the video later claimed that the minister came to attend the pooja at the famous Ganpati mandir.

Social Media Reaction

The video sparked strong reactions on social media. Calling it concerning, one user said, "Uphold the law for everyone."

Another added, "Why do Ministers need VIP access on roads? The convoy drives recklessly, breaking traffic rules and even endangering people. This has to stop, no sirens and no tantrums. What’s the hurry for them to reach their destination?? There’s no hurry to solve people’s problems."

A user questioned, "Equality before law?!!"

One user commented, saying that ministers should rather set an example for the public. "Ministers must lead by example. Traffic police must facilitate in such a way that no convoy will break signals , break rules, etc.," he said.

Calling for an end to the VIP culture, a user added, "Salute to the citizens who record and expose such misuse of power"

Another question, "Also, is it public money they use to attend such events? from family events, to weddings of party members, etc., whose money do they use for attending such events?"