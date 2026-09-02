Ensure DJ-Free, Safe & Eco-Friendly Ganeshotsav: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Vinay Gowda | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Vinay Gowda GC directed on Tuesday that emphasis be placed on making this year's Ganeshotsav DJ-free, safe and eco-friendly. He instructed that coordination be maintained among all stakeholders, including the district administration, police, local self-government bodies, public Ganesh mandals and citizens, to achieve this.

The state government has organised competitions for outstanding Ganesh mandals this year, with awards to be presented at both the taluka and district levels. Gowda has urged Ganesh mandals to participate in these competitions.

A coordination meeting involving all government departments regarding the public Ganesh Utsav was held on Tuesday at the planning hall of the District Collector's office.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minnu PM, District Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav, Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune, Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate, as well as all Sub-Divisional Officers, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, Municipal Council Chief Officers and officials from all relevant departments were present. Field officers participated in the meeting via video conferencing.

Gowda stated that public Ganesh Utsav mandals should prioritise traditional musical instruments and avoid using DJs to curb noise pollution and maintain the sanctity of the festival. He added that the administration should maintain communication with the mandals and provide necessary instructions and guidance.

Gowda announced that a prize of ₹25,000 will be awarded to the Ganesh mandal securing first place at the taluka level, while prizes of ₹50,000, ₹40,000 and ₹30,000 will be given for first, second and third places, respectively, at the district level. He directed officials to publicise this initiative and ensure the participation of the maximum number of mandals.

He directed that necessary committees be constituted at the taluka level. These committees should coordinate and hold meetings with public Ganeshotsav mandals. He further instructed that, with the involvement of the police administration, the mandals be provided with necessary guidance regarding security, traffic, parking and immersion arrangements.

District Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav issued instructions regarding arrangements at key immersion sites. He directed that adequate lighting and necessary security measures be put in place at the immersion site in the Kaygaon-Toka area of Gangapur taluka, taking into account the expected crowds of devotees. He further instructed local authorities to pay special attention to this location and make the necessary plans to ensure the immersion process is conducted safely and smoothly.