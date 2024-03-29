Empowering Students: Nashik's Education Initiative Reaches 7,000, Focuses On Study Techniques And Entrepreneurship

Under the leadership of Zila Nashik Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, an initiative aimed at providing expert guidance to approximately 7,000 students has been successfully implemented. The program, which involved selected 649 schools, featured interactions with various dignitaries offering insights into studying techniques, entrepreneurship, and spelling bee competitions.

Renowned educationist Sachin Joshi shared valuable advice on effective study methods, emphasising the importance of learning from mistakes and dedicating short periods for revision. Arvind Narayan and Sushil Mungekar provided guidance on the essential qualities needed to become successful entrepreneurs, highlighting the significance of observation, knowledge, attitude, empathy, and imagination.

ZP plans to conduct more such programs

Furthermore, Ritu Mutha and Jude Augustine offered insights into enhancing performance in spelling bee competitions, emphasizing the importance of quality over quantity in preparing for such events. The sessions aimed to equip educators and students with the necessary tools and strategies to excel in their academic pursuits and extracurricular activities.

The initiative, part of the Lokshala program organised by the physical education department of the district, aimed to ensure uninterrupted learning during the summer vacation period. CEO Ashima Mittal emphasised the importance of fostering a sense of empowerment and encouraging students to envision a stable future aligned with their dreams.

Moving forward, the Zila Parishad plans to incorporate similar interactive sessions into various school activities to promote public awareness and facilitate holistic development among students. The program received positive feedback from participants, including Group Education Officers, Centre Heads, Principals, and teachers, highlighting its effectiveness in enriching educational experiences across Nashik.