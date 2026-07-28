Ellora-Ghrushneshwar Cleanliness Is Collective Responsibility: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With tourists and devotees from across the world visiting the Ellora Caves and Ghrushneshwar Temple in large numbers, and an even greater influx expected ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth has directed all concerned agencies to work in coordination to ensure effective solid waste management and adequate civic infrastructure in the area.

Chairing a review meeting at the Divisional Commissioner's office, Sreekanth appealed to all stakeholders to make collective efforts to maintain world-class cleanliness at the UNESCO World Heritage Site and the temple complex. He emphasised that maintaining cleanliness is a shared moral responsibility and administered a cleanliness pledge to those present.

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The meeting was attended by District Collector Vinay Gowda GC, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer PM Minnu, Additional Commissioner (Development) Sushma Desai, local public representatives, officials of the Archaeological Survey of India, office-bearers of the Ghrushneshwar Temple Trust, representatives of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the Gram Panchayat, and the Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

Sreekanth directed officials to ensure proper disposal of waste generated by tourists, devotees and local businesses and to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 effectively. He also instructed the authorities to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for establishing a solid waste processing centre in the area at the earliest.

He further directed officials to deploy additional manpower for regular waste collection during peak tourist seasons, undertake beautification drives, strengthen public awareness campaigns, and impose penalties for littering.

Emphasising sustainable waste management, Sreekanth said wet and dry waste should be segregated at source and encouraged the production of recyclable products from waste. He also stressed the need to increase the participation of women's self-help groups in the initiative.