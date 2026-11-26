Electricity Bill Relief In Jalgaon Zone: 4.49 Lakh Households Save Rs 10.03 Crore Under MSEDCL's Daytime Power Discount Scheme | Representational Image

Jalgaon: Modern 'Time of Day' (ToD) meters are enabling electricity consumers to accurately monitor and manage their power consumption. Notably, residential consumers who use electricity during the day are receiving a per-unit discount from MSEDCL (Mahavitaran). Under this scheme, 449,707 residential consumers across the Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar districts—which fall under the Jalgaon zone —have received discounts totaling Rs 10.03 crore. This information was shared by I. A. Mulani, Chief Engineer of MSEDCL’s Jalgaon Circle to FPJ .

With the increasing availability of renewable energy, such as solar power, in the state—and given that solar-generated electricity is relatively cheaper during the day—MSEDCL has implemented a daytime usage discount for residential consumers, in accordance with the directives of the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). This discount has been in effect since July 2025. The 'Time of Day' (ToD) system structures electricity tariffs based on the time of consumption. Following its implementation for industrial consumers, this system now offers residential consumers the opportunity to access electricity at lower rates. For the period from July 2025 to March 2026, a discount of 80 paise per unit was provided. In the current financial year, this discount stands at 85 paise per unit, and it is set to increase incrementally over the next three financial years.

To date, a total of 449,707 residential consumers in the Jalgaon zone have benefited from ToD discounts amounting to Rs 10.03 crore. Under this initiative, 289,155 consumers in the Jalgaon circle received a concession of ₹6.08 crore; 101,393 consumers in the Dhule circle received ₹2.28 crore; and 59,159 consumers in the Nandurbar circle received ₹1.67 crore.

With ToD (Time-of-Day) meters, electricity meter readings are taken automatically, ensuring accurate billing. Furthermore, a facility is provided to view hourly electricity consumption data on a mobile device, enabling consumers to better plan and manage their energy usage. Importantly, these advanced ToD meters are postpaid—not prepaid—meaning consumers will continue to receive electricity bills after the consumption has taken place, just as they did before. MSEDCL (Mahavitaran) is installing these meters free of charge, ensuring no financial burden is placed on the consumers. Additionally, this system eliminates the scope for human intervention in meter readings. I. A. Mulani, Chief Engineer of MSEDCL’s Jalgaon Zone, has urged consumers to cooperate in the installation of ToD meters to avail of the concessions for daytime electricity usage and to derive maximum benefit from these savings.