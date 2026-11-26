Nashik: Maharashtra Government Pulls Up Civic Administration Over Pending Pre-Monsoon Action Taken Report, Sets 7-Day Deadline | X - @CMOMaharashtra

Nashik: The state government has once again reprimanded the administration for failing to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) regarding the decisions made during a pre-monsoon review meeting held on May 22, chaired by the Chief Minister.

The Disaster Management Department has issued a directive to the Municipal Commissioner, requiring the submission of a report within seven days on the actions taken based on the instructions issued during the meeting.

Report Pending For Six Months

The minutes of the pre-monsoon review meeting had previously been circulated to the relevant offices, with clear instructions to take immediate action on the points discussed.

However, even after six months, the government has yet to receive a report on the actions taken. Consequently, on November 25, the office of Chief Executive Officer Suhas Londhe issued a reminder to the authorities concerned.

Disaster Preparedness Measures

The required actions include maintaining the operational efficiency of emergency response centres throughout the year, updating disaster management plans, maintaining an inventory of essential disaster mitigation equipment, identifying and declaring high-risk zones, and enhancing the effectiveness of early warning systems.

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