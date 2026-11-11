Eknath Shinde Celebrates Diwali With Farmer's Family In Jalna | Sourced

Jalna: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday celebrated Diwali with farmer Ambadas Tangde and his family at their home in Bhilpuri village in Jalna tehsil, assuring farmers that the government would extend all possible assistance to them amid the ongoing agrarian crisis.

“Farmers should not lose hope or take any extreme step. The government stands firmly behind them. The farmer has the first right over the government treasury,” Shinde said.

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During his visit, Shinde announced that he would take responsibility for the education and marriage of Tangde’s daughter, who is currently studying in Class XII and aspires to join the police force.

Shinde said the government had provided advance financial assistance of ₹5,000 to farmers and would extend further support. He also announced that mass marriage ceremonies would be organised for the daughters of farmers.

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The Deputy Chief Minister sat inside Tangde’s modest hut and shared a traditional meal with the family. The menu included bajra bhakri, pithla, thecha, shankarpali and rava ladoos, said MLA Arjun Khotkar.

Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat and Khotkar also joined him for the meal.

On the occasion of Bhau Beej, Tangde’s wife performed an aarti of Shinde. The family presented him with bajra, jowar and a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as tokens of affection.

Shinde also gifted clothes to Tangde, his wife and their three children, and honoured the farmer by presenting him with a traditional farmer’s cap and a handkerchief.

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Tangde owns just one acre of agricultural land and has two daughters and a son. While one of his daughters is married, the other is pursuing her Class XII studies.

When Shinde asked the girl about her future ambitions, she expressed her desire to join the police force. Following this, he assured the family that he would support her education and take responsibility for her marriage.

Tangde said he had never imagined that a Deputy Chief Minister would visit his home and share a meal with his family.

“We are extremely happy with his visit. I own just one acre of land and had cultivated soybeans this year, but the entire harvest yielded only two sacks,” he said.

During the interaction, Tangde’s wife told Shinde that she had prepared pithla and bhakri because their ‘brother’ was visiting their home for the first time.