Eid al-Adha Observed With Communal Harmony & Enthusiasm Across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals of the Muslim community, was celebrated with religious fervour and communal harmony across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and surrounding areas on Thursday.

Special Eid prayers were offered at the Old Eidgah in Cantonment, along with several other large and small Eidgahs and mosques across the city.

Every year, a special Eid al-Adha prayer is held at the Cantonment Eidgah at around 8.30am. However, considering the prevailing heatwave conditions in the city, this year’s prayer was organised earlier than usual. Lakhs of devotees gathered at the Eidgah well before the commencement of the prayers.

Traffic movement towards the Eidgah was completely restricted on all approach roads, while a strict police bandobast was deployed in the area. The district administration and police had made elaborate security and traffic arrangements to ensure smooth celebrations throughout the day.

Senior police officials visited sensitive areas and monitored the law-and-order situation. The municipal corporation made arrangements for water supply for wazu and ensured cleanliness at the venue, while the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) provided uninterrupted electricity supply.

Devotees dressed in traditional attire gathered in large numbers to participate in the prayers and exchanged Eid Mubarak greetings after the special namaz.

During their sermons, religious leaders appealed for peace, brotherhood and communal harmony. Families celebrated the festival by preparing traditional dishes and visiting relatives and friends.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Nasim Muftahi said that history has shown that youths have brought about major revolutions in society and urged them to work for the Ummat-e-Muslima. He also advised youngsters not to waste time on mobile phones and to offer namaz five times a day regularly.

Religious leaders also appealed to devotees to ensure that while conducting animal sacrifice, the sentiments of people from other communities are not hurt. They urged citizens to celebrate Eid while maintaining communal harmony and mutual respect.