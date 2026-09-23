DY Patil Institute Hosts Induction Programme For FYMCA & FYMBA Batches Of 2026-27 | Sourced

Pune: D Y Patil Institute of Master of Computer Applications and Management (DYPIMCAM), Akurdi, organised its annual induction programme for the incoming first-year MCA and MBA batches for the academic year 2026-27 on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at the Shantai Auditorium.

The event was attended by Dr Abhay Jere, Managing Director and CEO of DEXIT Global, as the chief guest, and Gopal Parasnis, Vice-President and Global Head for Digital Transformation at Tech Mahindra, as the guest of honour.

The formal proceedings began in the morning with student registrations and breakfast, followed by the Saraswati Pooja and traditional lighting of the lamp.

In her welcome address, Dr K Nirmala, Director of DYPIMCAM, welcomed the new cohort and emphasised three critical pillars for student success: lifelong learning, continuous skill development to keep pace with rapid technological advancements and the vital role of strong communication skills in professional life.

Following her address, the institute recognised academic excellence by felicitating student toppers with certificates and medals.

Eminent leaders from industry and academia shared perspectives with the incoming students:

- Dr Abhay Jere, Managing Director and CEO of DEXIT Global, and former Vice-Chairman of AICTE and Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of Education, Government of India, urged students to transition from a rote-learning mindset to a creative, problem-solving approach. He explained the Design Thinking methodology, focusing on identifying real-world problems and building iterative solutions. Jere also highlighted rupee valuation, financial planning, lifelong learning, adaptability and disruption in modern markets.

- Gopal Parasnis, Vice-President and Global Head for Digital Transformation at Tech Mahindra, shared three approaches for career growth: embracing change, maintaining curiosity and driving collaborative, team-based problem-solving.

- RAdm Amit Vikram (Retd), Hon. Campus Director, encouraged students to cultivate discipline, personal responsibility and academic rigour throughout their campus life.

- Jasmita Kaur, Dean, Campus Placements, DDYPEC, Akurdi, outlined key career readiness strategies and placement opportunities for the incoming students.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Kavita Suryawanshi, Head of the MCA Department and Vice-Principal, followed by the National Anthem and a group photograph.

The event was organised and convened by Rahul Chaudhari and Girija Paranjpe.