 Dy CM Eknath Shinde Arranges Charter Flight For Students & Staff Of Pune's Indira School Of Business Studies Stuck In Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDy CM Eknath Shinde Arranges Charter Flight For Students & Staff Of Pune's Indira School Of Business Studies Stuck In Dubai

Dy CM Eknath Shinde Arranges Charter Flight For Students & Staff Of Pune's Indira School Of Business Studies Stuck In Dubai

80 MBA students and four staff members from Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS) were stranded in Dubai after airspace closures triggered by the conflict in West Asia

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Dy CM Eknath Shinde Arranges Charter Flight For Students & Staff Of Pune's Indira School Of Business Studies Stuck In Dubai | Sourced

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday arranged a charter flight for students and staff of Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS) who were stuck in Dubai amid the West Asia conflict.

Watch Video:

80 MBA students and four staff members from ISBS were stranded in Dubai after airspace closures triggered by the conflict in West Asia. While 40 students were scheduled to return to Pune on Saturday, the remaining 44 were to board a flight on Sunday. However, due to the West Asia conflict and the subsequent closure of airspace, they could not travel.

Read Also
Expansion & Beautification Of Roads Around Pune Airport To Start Soon; Land Acquisition Underway
article-image

Subsequently, they contacted Shinde, who arranged a charter flight for them to return home.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Last Rites Of Dr Janardan Waghmare, Educationist & Architect Of 'Latur Pattern', Held In Latur
Maharashtra: Last Rites Of Dr Janardan Waghmare, Educationist & Architect Of 'Latur Pattern', Held In Latur
PM Modi Becomes World's Most-Followed Leader On YouTube With 30 Million Subscribers
PM Modi Becomes World's Most-Followed Leader On YouTube With 30 Million Subscribers
CEED 2026 Result For M.Des To Be Declared On Tomorrow; Scorecards Available From March 10
CEED 2026 Result For M.Des To Be Declared On Tomorrow; Scorecards Available From March 10
UK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet
UK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet

One of the staff members is heard saying in a video, "Dubai is very safe. The Dubai government has taken extreme care of everyone. So, we are thankful to the government of Dubai and its officials. We are also thankful to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for accepting our request and making this urgent arrangement of a charter flight."

Read Also
Major Relief For Pune Commuters As NHAI Completes Six-Lane Expansion Of Dive Ghat-Lonand Palkhi...
article-image

As per an update, the students and staff members have left for Dubai airport by a special bus from the hotel after thanking the Dubai government and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Follow us on