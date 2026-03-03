Dy CM Eknath Shinde Arranges Charter Flight For Students & Staff Of Pune's Indira School Of Business Studies Stuck In Dubai | Sourced

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday arranged a charter flight for students and staff of Pune-based Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS) who were stuck in Dubai amid the West Asia conflict.

80 MBA students and four staff members from ISBS were stranded in Dubai after airspace closures triggered by the conflict in West Asia. While 40 students were scheduled to return to Pune on Saturday, the remaining 44 were to board a flight on Sunday. However, due to the West Asia conflict and the subsequent closure of airspace, they could not travel.

Subsequently, they contacted Shinde, who arranged a charter flight for them to return home.

One of the staff members is heard saying in a video, "Dubai is very safe. The Dubai government has taken extreme care of everyone. So, we are thankful to the government of Dubai and its officials. We are also thankful to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for accepting our request and making this urgent arrangement of a charter flight."

As per an update, the students and staff members have left for Dubai airport by a special bus from the hotel after thanking the Dubai government and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.