Drowning Incident In Devgad Claims Fifth Victim: Missing Male Student's Body Recovered

In the unfortunate drowning incident that unfolded in Devgad, Maharashtra, the death toll has now climbed to five. The tragic incident that claimed the lives of four women students due to drowning has now added the missing male student, Ram Dicholkar, to the list of victims. Authorities discovered his body around 4 pm on Sunday near the cemetery in Devgad Fort.

The deceased women students were identified as Prerna Dongre, Ankita Gaalte, Anisha Padwal and Payal Bansode.

The deceased was part of a group of 35 students of Sainik Academy, a training institute in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune, said an official.

Group was on picnic

The group was visiting the coastal town, around 500 km south of Mumbai, for picnic. The incident took place when some of them entered the water around 3 pm, said the official.

Police are actively investigating the circumstances of the incident, and the community is grappling with the profound loss resulting from what was meant to be a day of leisure turning into a heartbreaking disaster.