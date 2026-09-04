Drought Looms Over Beed As Dams Hold Just 16% Water | Sourced

Beed: Three months into the monsoon, Beed district is staring at an acute drought and severe water scarcity after rains played truant through much of the season. August proved particularly grim, recording just 25 mm of rainfall over two rainy days — the sharpest August dry spell the district has witnessed in five years.

The prolonged dry spell has depleted local reservoirs. The district’s 164 irrigation projects are currently left with a meagre 16.30% usable water stock, triggering widespread concern among residents and the local administration.

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By August 31, Beed had recorded barely 50.3% of its seasonal average rainfall. The deficit has already hit rural areas hard, with 54 private water tankers pressed into service to supply drinking water to more than 84,200 residents across 20 villages and 25 hamlets.

Tehsils including Georai, Ashti and Wadwani remain the worst hit, with local water bodies nearly dry.

Agriculture experts warn that unless September brings robust and widespread showers, standing Kharif crops could suffer massive damage, while Rabi sowing could be severely affected. Alongside a looming drinking water crisis, district authorities now face the challenge of opening fodder camps for livestock and implementing contingency water-management plans.