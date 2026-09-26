Drought-Hit Farmers Will Not Be Left In The Lurch, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar | Sourced

Nanded: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Saturday assured drought-hit farmers that the state government would stand by them and provide assistance based on crop damage assessments.

Pawar, who inspected the crop situation at Sonkhed and Loha in Nanded district, said the government had taken serious note of the drought-like situation caused by a prolonged dry spell.

“Farmers will not be left in the lurch. The administration has been directed to conduct spot inspections and prepare panchnamas (damage assessment reports). Assistance will be provided to affected farmers based on the extent and nature of the losses,” she said.

She said the government was committed to addressing the difficulties faced by farmers and that all eligible farmers would be provided the benefit of loan waiver.

“Crops have withered due to inadequate rainfall and the situation of farmers is extremely serious. I am a daughter of Marathwada and understand the drought situation in the region well. The government has taken the concerns of farmers seriously,” Pawar said.

She said assistance would also be extended to drought-affected families for drinking water, water for livestock, fodder and the education of their children.

“The government stands firmly with farmers and assistance will be provided to those who have suffered losses at the earliest,” she said.

During her visit, Pawar interacted with farmers, including women farmers, and heard their grievances. She assured them that the state government would provide all possible assistance during the crisis.

Pawar visited drought-affected agricultural fields as part of her inspection of the crop situation in the district, where farmers showed her damaged soybean and cotton crops.

Several farmers, including women and elderly cultivators, narrated their difficulties and expressed concern over severe crop losses caused by inadequate rainfall. Some farmers became emotional and burst into tears while describing their plight and said they were left with little means of livelihood after the crops were damaged.

Pawar heard the farmers and assured them of government support.

“I am also a farmer’s daughter and a farmer. I can understand your pain,” she told the farmers.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the drought-like situation in Marathwada was serious due to the prolonged break in rainfall and the resultant damage to crops.

She said the government had directed the administration to conduct crop-loss panchnamas through actual field inspections rather than relying merely on available statistics.

“Officials have been directed to visit the fields and conduct panchnamas. Once the reports of the ground-level assessment are received, the government will take an immediate decision on providing assistance,” Pawar said.

She also assured farmers facing drinking water shortages that arrangements, including water tankers wherever necessary, would be made.

“The government will not leave anyone in the lurch. The government is completely with you. Do not be afraid,” she told the farmers.

Pawar also inspected the withered crops and spoke to farmers about their losses and other difficulties arising from the drought-like conditions.

Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, legislators Vikram Kale, Pratap Patil Chikhlikar and Anand Tidke-Bondarakar, Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile, Zilla Parishad CEO Mahesh Patil, district superintendent agriculture officer Dattakumar Kalsait and other officials were present during the inspection.

A large number of farmers and local residents attended the visit.