Dr Vijay Fulari Assumes Role Of Vice-Chancellor At Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) |

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of state universities, Ramesh Bais, recently appointed Dr Vijay Janardan Fulari as the Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). Dr Fulari, a senior professor and former Head of the Department of USIC & Physics at Shivaji University, Kolhapur, officially assumed the role on Wednesday, taking over from Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi.

The tenure of Dr Pramod Yeole concluded on December 31. To bridge the interim period, Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Dr Suresh Gosavi, assumed additional charge as the Vice-Chancellor of BAMU from January 1.

Governor Ramesh Bais officially announced Dr Fulari's appointment as the full-time Vice-Chancellor of BAMU on Tuesday. The university, whose first Vice-Chancellor was SR Dongarkere and the 16th Vice-Chancellor was Dr. Yeole, saw a formal installation ceremony. Before the event, both Dr Fulari and Dr Gosavi paid homage to the statues of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Yashwantrao Chavan. Subsequently, Dr Gosavi handed over the charge and mace to Dr Fulari in a ceremony held at the VC’s chamber.

Members of the Management Council, including Dr Kashinath Devdhar, Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Ankush Kadam, Dr Bharat Khandare, Dr Ravikiran Sawant, Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, and others attended the ceremony.

Expressing gratitude, Dr Fulari stated, "I take charge as VC by paying obeisance to the thoughts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. This university has a long tradition and history, and I expect cooperation and assistance in all works from all."

With 36 years of experience in the teaching profession, Dr Fulari has five patents to his credit and has published over 150 research papers. Under his guidance, 20 students have earned PhD degrees, and approximately 165 students have participated in national and international conferences.