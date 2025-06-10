Dr Rahul Karad Honoured With Global Business & Intercultural Peace Award At Washington, D.C. | Sourced

In a moment of pride for India and the global education community, Dr Rahul Vishwanath Karad, Executive President of MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, has been conferred the prestigious 2025 Global Business & Intercultural Peace Award at the IRF Builders Forum & Roger Williams IRF Awards in Washington, D.C., USA.

This global recognition was presented in acknowledgement of ​M​IT World Peace University's visionary leadership in advancing global peace through education, by fostering a curriculum that harmonises science and spirituality to create compassionate and responsible global citizens. The award also highlights the success of MIT-WPU in pioneering the “Human Rights & ​P​eace Curriculum” — a model rooted in ethics, empathy, and peacebuilding.​ Importantly, MIT-WPU is the only Peace University in India, dedicated to nurturing a generation that can lead with wisdom and inclusivity. The university stands as a beacon of holistic learning where technological advancement meets timeless human values.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Karad remarked,​ "To be chosen as the recipient of this Peace Award is not just an honour but a profound responsibility. I dedicate this recognition to every peacebuilder who dares to believe that change begins with empathy. At MIT-WPU, we have consciously embedded peace into the core of education — our Peace Curriculum is not just a philosophy but a lived experience. It integrates scientific rigour with spiritual wisdom, enabling students to understand the world through the lens of compassion, cooperation, and sustainable development."

Dr Karad is carrying forward the visionary legacy of his father, Dr Vishwanath Karad, the Founder of MIT-WPU and a lifelong proponent of global peace through education. Dr Vishwanath Karad’s ​propagation ​o​f peace and interfaith harmony ​symbolises the university’s ethos of ​W​orld Peace. Dr Rahul Karad’s leadership continues this mission with renewed energy, ensuring that peace remains the foundation of every academic and societal pursuit at MIT-WPU.

“Peace is not an abstract concept; it is a responsibility that must be instilled in every student, every citizen. Our Peace Curriculum blends the disciplines of science and spirituality, shaping leaders who think deeply, act ethically, and lead with compassion,” Dr Karad added.

The event was hosted by the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation, with dignitaries and fellow awardees from across the world lauding MIT-WPU’s efforts in global peacebuilding and intercultural collaboration.

Dr Karad’s recognition at an international forum serves as a strong reminder that education remains the most powerful medium to build bridges between people, cultures, and nations, and that peace must always take precedence over conflict and division.