Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University To Celebrate 68th Foundation Day On August 23

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 68th Foundation Day of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will be celebrated on August 23.

BAMU was established as Marathwada University on August 23, 1958, by then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. It was subsequently renamed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on January 14, 1994.

The celebrations will include a flag-hoisting ceremony, presentation of the ‘Jivansadhana’ Award and distribution of prizes to meritorious individuals.

The university flag will be hoisted on the lawn in front of the main building at 9am, followed by the main anniversary ceremony at 10am.

Dr Sanjeev Sonawane, Vice-Chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, will be the chief guest, while BAMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari will preside over the event. On the occasion, senior civil servant Bhaskar Shankarrao Mundhe will be honoured with the ‘Jivansadhana Puraskar’.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Pravin Vakte, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap and Dr Bharat Khandare will also be present.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar has appealed to everyone to attend the programme.