Documentation Of Marathwadi Dialect Needed: Dr Sushil Dhaskate | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The dialect of Marathwada was once the standard language of Maharashtra. However, the people of Pune imposed their own version of Marathi as the standard across the Marathi-speaking region. Consequently, it is essential to document the Marathwadi dialect, which is currently being stifled along with other dialects, said renowned linguistic researcher and scholar Dr Sushil Dhaskate.

Events including a flag-hoisting ceremony and a lecture were organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Thursday to mark the 78th Marathwada Liberation Day. The flag was hoisted by Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fullari. The event was held in the morning on the lawn in front of the main building.

Immediately afterwards, a lecture titled ‘Marathwada: Language and Culture’ was delivered by renowned author and dialect scholar Dr Sushil Dhaskate at Mahatma Phule Hall. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari presided over the event. Key dignitaries present on the occasion included Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Pravin Vakte, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council member Dr Ravikiran Sawant and Director of the Board of Student Welfare Dr Kailas Ambhure.

Dr Dhaskate stated that Marathwada possesses a rich history of language, culture and identity spanning thousands of years. Just as air is essential to the atmosphere, language holds immense value in social life; it may not be visible, yet its presence is constantly felt. The Marathi language originated in the vicinity of the Ajanta Caves. This language, dating back to the Yadava era, is the standard language for all Marathi people; however, over the last century or two, a different version has been imposed as the standard, he said.

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In his introductory remarks, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Pravin Vakte stated that many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Marathwada.

Dr Purushottam Deshmukh conducted the proceedings of the function, while Dr Prashant Amrutkar proposed a vote of thanks.