Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth Reviews Pre-Monsoon Preparedness In Marathwada | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Against the backdrop of the monsoon season, Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth reviewed preparations related to disaster management, drought control, health services, electricity supply and civil supplies. He assessed the pre-monsoon preparedness of all districts in the Marathwada region during a meeting held on Thursday. Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, ZP CEO Munnu PM, Colonel Nandkishor Khadse, Additional Commissioner Rita Metrewar, Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune, PWD Chief Engineer Atul Chavan, Acting Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Sarita Sutrave, and Deputy Commissioner (Supplies) Sudhakar Pawar were present. District collectors, municipal commissioners, police officers, and officials of various departments from across the division attended the meeting through an audio-video system.

Sreekanth directed officials to complete nullah-cleaning works on time. Villages located on riverbanks should be kept on alert, and arrangements should be made for shifting people during flood-like situations. Old and dangerous buildings should be inspected, and necessary action should be taken. Roads and bridges that become obstacles to traffic during the rainy season should also be inspected. Signboards should be installed at accident-prone locations, and traffic and drainage systems should be checked.

He instructed officials to inspect the electricity infrastructure to prevent power failures during storms and heavy rainfall. Dangerous trees should be cut and transformers and wires should be repaired immediately by deploying special teams.

Adequate medicine stocks should be kept ready to tackle seasonal epidemics. Primary health centres, rural hospitals and district hospitals should be equipped with necessary medical facilities.

Control rooms and the 1077 toll-free helpline should be activated at district collectorates. Disaster management plans should be prepared and mock drills conducted.

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Awareness should be created about the Damini and Sachet apps to alert citizens about lightning and thunderstorms. The police department should keep rapid response teams ready to maintain law and order and regulate traffic.

The Agriculture Department should guide farmers based on weather forecasts and advise them to store agricultural produce safely and protect themselves during lightning incidents.

The Animal Husbandry Department should ensure preparations for immediate medical assistance to animals, vaccination, and the availability of fodder. Water flow from dams should also be monitored continuously.