 Direct Fight Between Shiv Sena Factions In 6 Out Of 9 Constituencies In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Direct Fight Between Shiv Sena Factions In 6 Out Of 9 Constituencies In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the remaining three constituencies, BJP candidates have been fielded as the Mahayuti's official candidates

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (L) & Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (R) | File Pics

Although the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti are the two major alliances in the state contesting the Assembly polls, there will be a direct fight between Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Out of the total nine constituencies, there is a direct fight between the two factions in six Assembly constituencies in the district, including Kannad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central, Paithan, Vaijapur and Sillod. In the remaining three constituencies, BJP candidates have been fielded as the Mahayuti's official candidates.

article-image

In the Kannad constituency, there is a direct fight between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Udaysingh Sardarsingh Rajput and the Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Ranjana Harshvardhan Jadhav. There are 16 candidates in the fray, including those from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West, the direct fight can be witnessed between Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate and sitting MLA Sanjay Shirsat and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Raju Shinde, who recently left the BJP and joined the UBT faction, gaining the candidature.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central, the direct fight is between Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate and sitting MLA Pradeep Jaiswal and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Balasaheb Thorat.

article-image

In the Paithan constituency, there is a direct fight between Vilas Autade (Shinde) and Dattatray Gorde (UBT). In Sillod, there is a direct fight between minister Abdul Sattar (Shinde) and Suresh Bankar (UBT).

In the Vaijapur constituency, there is a direct fight between sitting MLA Ramesh Bornare (Shinde) and Deepak Pardeshi (UBT).

