Dhule: Tapi Pipeline Brings Relief To Phagne After Decades Of Water Scarcity |

Dhule: The arrival of water from the Tapi River in Phagne village is a triumph of collective effort and marks a significant step towards resolving the water scarcity that has plagued the village for years. This development will improve the quality of life of its residents. With industrial growth, employment opportunities and modern urban amenities, Phagne is poised to become a new development hub in Dhule district, said Marketing and Protocol Minister and District Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal.

The inauguration of the Tapi water pipeline and a felicitation ceremony took place with great enthusiasm on Monday at the Mahavir Bhavan grounds in Phagne. Rawal inaugurated the water supply scheme and performed a jal pujan (ritual offering to water).

Present on the occasion were Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) Raghavendra Bhadane and Anup Agrawal, Deputy Mayor Jyotsna Patil, Phagne Sarpanch Vidya Patil, former Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, former Zilla Parishad President Pragati Deore, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Babasaheb Beldar, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Project Director Shivaji Pawar, Additional District Collector Vinay Gosavi, Sub-Divisional Officer Rohan Kuwar, Tehsildar Arun Shewale, Bapusaheb Khalane, Gajendra Ampalkar, Arvind Jadhav, former Mayor Pradeep Karpe and Jayshree Ahirrao.

Relief From Water Scarcity

Rawal noted that Phagne village would previously go without a water supply for two to three months at a stretch. Even drilling deep borewells failed to yield water, causing immense hardship, particularly for women.

With water from the Tapi River now reaching the village, the way has been paved for regular tap water supply to every household.

Of the 18-kilometre pipeline project, work on 16 kilometres has been completed, while the remaining stretch is scheduled for completion within the next one-and-a-half months.

The Guardian Minister commended the efforts of the Municipal Corporation, Zilla Parishad, public representatives and villagers in implementing the project.

Boost to Industry and Transport Infrastructure

The presence of a national highway, connectivity to Jalgaon airport, the proposed Manmad-Indore railway line and a planned 725-acre industrial zone at Navel are expected to boost industries, businesses and employment opportunities in the Phagne area.

Rawal noted that Phagne has the potential to develop along the lines of Noida, near Delhi, emphasising the need for planned residential colonies, marketplaces, roads and public amenities.

Development in Dhule district is focused on a three-pronged strategy: education, irrigation and industry.

Efforts are underway to promote the textile industry in Shirpur, solar energy in Sakri, and food processing and pharmaceutical industries in the Dhule area. Plans are also in place to extend irrigation water from the Sulwade-Jamphal project to the Kanoli region.

Furthermore, the government is providing relief to citizens through initiatives such as free electricity for farmers, the Namo Shetkari scheme, the Ladki Bahin (Beloved Sister) scheme, debt waivers and drought relief assistance, Rawal said.

He congratulated everyone who had worked collectively towards the development of Phagne.

Nagar Panchayat Status Proposed

For the past 30 to 40 years, residents of Phagne have grappled with severe water scarcity, with women often forced to travel in search of water.

The arrival of Tapi River water, made possible through the collaborative efforts of Rawal, Agrawal and the Dhule Municipal Corporation, marks a significant achievement in the villagers' decades-long struggle.

Efforts are underway to provide the village with a water tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres, along with a library, gymnasium and other civic amenities for the youth.

A proposal has also been submitted to grant Phagne the status of a Nagar Panchayat (town council), with a resolve to accelerate the comprehensive development of the village.