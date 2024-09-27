 Dhule: Senior Congress Leader Rohidas Patil Dies at 84
Patil is survived by his sons MLA Kunal Patil, Vinay Patil, and daughter Smita.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Rohidas Patil died of a brief illness at his residence in Maharashtra's Dhule on Friday, party sources said.

The 84-year-old leader breathed his last around 11 am. The last rites will take place on Saturday, they said.

Patil is survived by his sons MLA Kunal Patil, Vinay Patil, and daughter Smita.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Patil during his recent visit to the state and inquired about his health.

He served as cabinet minister

Patil served as a cabinet minister in several Congress governments. He represented the Dhule Rural assembly seat for a long time, and his son Kunal is a legislator from the constituency.

Condoling Patil's death, state Congress president Nana Patole said the Congress has lost a cultured and experienced leader.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, in a message on 'X', said the senior leader suffered from a lung ailment.

Patil strengthened the Congress in Dhule, Pawar wrote, offering condolence to the bereaved family.

