Dhule: Pitruchhaya Oxygen Park Set To Become Major Tourism, Recreation Hub In Dondaicha |

Dhule: The Pitruchhaya Oxygen Park, developed on a 16-acre plot belonging to the Forest Department in Dondaicha, has been transformed into a green space with around 30,000 trees. Necessary facilities are being developed to enable citizens to spend leisure time with their families amid nature, and the park will emerge as an attractive tourism and picnic destination for Dondaicha, said State Marketing and Protocol Minister and Dhule Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal.

Rawal inaugurated the grand entrance gate, three pagodas and railings constructed at the park using ₹50 lakh from the District Planning Committee on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sahakar Maharshi Dadasaheb Rawal. He was speaking at the event.

Rawal said that two years ago, around 30,000 trees were planted at the site through the joint efforts of Loknete Sarkarsaheb Rawal, Hasti Bank Chairman Kailas Jain and various social organisations.

He said regular care and maintenance of the saplings over the past two years had resulted in dense greenery and a pleasant environment at the park. The plantation initiative achieved success because the trees were nurtured after being planted, he added.

The plantation drive has changed the appearance of Pitruchhaya Oxygen Park. Proper care of various tree species has created a green and shaded environment. The initiative has focused not only on plantation but also on conservation of saplings, contributing to environmental protection.

Rawal said emphasis was being placed on developing facilities that would allow citizens to spend time amid nature. The funds provided by the District Planning Committee were used for constructing the entrance gate, three pagodas and railings. These facilities have enhanced the beauty of the park and helped it develop into a tourism and recreation destination.

The presence of the Amravati River near Pitruchhaya Oxygen Park is expected to further boost tourism development in the area. Responding to citizens’ demand for a large K.T. weir (check dam) on the Amravati River, a separate fund of ₹1 crore has been sanctioned and work has commenced.

Rawal said instructions had also been issued to construct additional storage weirs in the area. These structures will help increase water storage and enhance the scenic appeal of the park and the Amravati River area. The location could become suitable for family outings, birthday celebrations and social activities, he added.

Dondaicha-Varwade Municipal Council President Nayankunvar Rawal, Loknete Sarkarsaheb Rawal, former Minister Dr Hemant Deshmukh, former Municipal Council President Dr Ravindra Deshmukh, Agricultural Produce Market Committee Chairman Narayan Patil, Hasti Bank Chairman Kailas Jain and Ahinsa School Chairman Rajesh Munot were present on the occasion, along with a large number of citizens.