Nashik: Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan Visits MVP Society Office, Seeks Support For Kumbh Mela

Nashik: Guardian Minister of Nashik and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan visited the central office of the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) Society on Gangapur Road and expressed satisfaction with the institution’s functioning. MVP Society Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar and other office-bearers welcomed the minister.

The visit took place against the backdrop of the Ganesh festival, as Mahajan and other dignitaries arrived at the MVP Society premises on Wednesday, September 9, for the Eco Bappa 2.0 programme organised by the Nashik Municipal Corporation. Before attending the programme, Mahajan visited the MVP Society’s central office.

MVP Society Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice-Chairman Vishwas More, Secretary Dilip Dalvi, Director Adv Sandeep Gulve and Adv Rameshchandra Bachhav welcomed Mahajan with bouquets.

During the interaction, Mahajan expressed satisfaction with the society’s work and said the administration would require the institution’s cooperation, as in the past, during the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

The MVP office-bearers assured Mahajan that the institution would extend all necessary cooperation to the administration for the successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela.

Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, MLA Prof Devyani Pharande, former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, corporator Sudhakar Badgujar, BJP spokesperson Laxman Sawaji, Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, District Collector Ayush Prasad, NMC Commissioner Manisha Khatri, MVP Education Officer Dr Bhaskar Dhoke and Dr Nitin Jadhav were among those present.