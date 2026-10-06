Dhule: Over 19,000 Citizens Screened In 12 Days Under ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ | AI

Dhule: The special initiative Shree Ganesha Arogyacha (The Auspicious Beginning of Health), implemented under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (Service Pledge Campaign), received an enthusiastic response in Dhule district. The initiative aimed to take healthcare services directly to citizens beyond the confines of hospitals, ensure timely diagnosis of ailments and facilitate appropriate treatment. In 12 days, 423 health camps were organised across the district, screening 19,071 citizens, while nine people pledged to donate their organs. The initiative proved particularly significant for residents of rural areas.

Conceived by the Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell and the Charitable Hospital Assistance Cell, the initiative was implemented jointly by the Dhule District Collector's Office and the Public Health Department. Health camps were organised at various locations across the district under the guidance of District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Babasaheb Beldar.

The 19,071 citizens screened under the initiative included 8,489 men, 9,435 women and 1,147 children. Eighteen patients requiring advanced care or further treatment were referred to higher medical facilities. The campaign went beyond screening by linking patients in need to further medical treatment.

The health camps offered a range of services, including screening for blood pressure, diabetes and heart conditions, as well as electrocardiograms (ECGs), women's health check-ups and paediatric examinations. Specialist doctors interacted with citizens to understand their health concerns and provided necessary medical treatment.

A key feature of the initiative was bringing healthcare services directly to people's neighbourhoods. Residents of rural areas, including farmers, women, children and families from all walks of life, benefited from free health check-ups, specialist medical advice and guidance on necessary treatment. The initiative focused not only on detecting illnesses but also on raising awareness about lifestyle choices essential for maintaining good health.

The Shree Ganesha Arogyacha initiative also sought to convey a message of social commitment alongside healthcare delivery. Youth and other citizens participated in blood donation camps organised as part of the initiative, resulting in the collection of 124 units of blood. Additionally, nine citizens signed consent forms for organ donation.

The initiative proved particularly significant for rural residents by making health camps available in their vicinity and providing easier access to healthcare. Health screenings, specialist consultations, necessary medication and guidance on further treatment were available at a single location.

The campaign saw 423 health camps being held, 19,071 citizens screened, 124 units of blood collected and nine citizens consenting to organ donation, highlighting the combined efforts of the administration, healthcare system and community to take healthcare services to people.