Nashik: Egyptian Onions, Fresh Kharif Arrivals Put Pressure On Onion Prices |

Nashik: At a time when onion imports from Egypt have begun to augment domestic supplies and keep prices under control, fresh Kharif onion arrivals from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are also increasing. This has somewhat reduced demand for Maharashtra onions, putting pressure on prices in Nashik’s onion markets. During the past fortnight, one container carrying 27 tonnes of Egyptian onions arrived at the Vashi APMC market, marking the entry of imported onions into the domestic market.

The impact of this dual supply is clearly visible in prices at the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). On October 1, summer onions fetched an average price of ₹4,451 per quintal, with the maximum price touching ₹5,201. By October 6, the average price had declined to ₹3,900, while the maximum price fell to ₹4,451. Thus, within just six days, the average price declined by ₹551, or 12.4%, while the maximum price dropped by ₹750, or 14.4%, per quintal.

Fresh Kharif Onion Arrivals Increase

Harvesting of Kharif onions in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh began towards the end of August, and arrivals of the new crop are now increasing in their respective markets. With fresh onions becoming available, traders and exporters are showing a preference for the new crop. This has affected demand for Maharashtra’s stored summer onions and increased pressure on prices in Nashik’s onion markets.

Quality Of Stored Onions Declines

A large number of farmers had stored summer onions during February and March this year. However, changing weather conditions have affected the quality of the stored crop. The proportion of damaged, sprouted and lower-grade onions has increased, affecting the overall quality available in the market. As a result, even prices of good-quality onions are facing indirect pressure.

Price Pressure Likely To Continue

Arrivals of Kharif onions from southern India are expected to increase further in the coming days. Along with the availability of imported onions and declining quality of stored summer onions, this is likely to keep pressure on Nashik’s onion market. Onion growers are therefore closely watching the volume of fresh Kharif arrivals and the prices they command in the coming days.

Onion Prices – Per Quintal (October 6)