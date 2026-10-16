Dhule: Jaykumar Rawal Calls For Equal Rights, Dignity And Opportunities For Women

Dhule: Women are not merely the backbone of agriculture but also the true strength that sustains a family through crises. Even when a family faces adversity or financial hardship, women possess the resilience to hold everything together without losing courage. It is not enough to simply celebrate their hard work. They must be provided with equal opportunities, financial self-reliance and the respect they deserve, said Marketing and Protocol Minister and District Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal.

Rawal was addressing a convention and exhibition for women farmers organised at Hire Bhavan under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan (Service Resolution Campaign) by the Agriculture Department, Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Dhule, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

The event was attended by MLA Manjula Gavit, District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute, Krishi Vigyan Kendra senior scientist and head Dr Dinesh Nandre, District Superintendent of Agriculture Suraj Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr Girish Patil, along with other officials and women farmers.

Rawal said the labour of a woman engaged in farming knows no time constraints. She capably manages her home, children, farm and the overall responsibilities of the family. When other family members might feel helpless during a crisis, a woman stands firm.

The power of womanhood, Matrushakti, holds the inherent strength to rise again from any adversity. In Indian culture, this feminine power has been revered for millennia. During Navratri, various forms of the Goddess are worshipped. However, the same respect must also be reflected in women's daily lives, their rights and the opportunities available to them for progress, he said.

Rawal expressed confidence that given the right opportunities, women could drive the development of not only their families but also entire villages. He emphasised that as the country works towards a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, women must be granted equal responsibilities, authority and rights. The nation's progress can only be achieved by ensuring that mothers, sisters and daughters are equal partners in the journey forward, he said.

District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute said that despite women's significant contribution to agriculture, their hard work often goes unrecognised. She stressed that honouring women should not be limited to felicitations or the distribution of certificates but must lead to tangible, positive changes in their lives.

She encouraged women to communicate their needs, challenges and professional aspirations to the administration, suggesting that they organise meetings and invite officials directly to their farms. She expressed her willingness to engage in discussions even during the evening hours if necessary, noting that small, consistent efforts today would lead to major transformations over the next five to 10 years.

“You, the women, are my true strength. We exist because of you; it is not the other way around. I am fully committed to providing all possible support to ensure the economic self-reliance of women,” Vispute said, extending Navratri greetings to all women.

The future of not just agriculture but also family aspirations and the progress of the rural economy rests in the hands of women who toil in the fields. The gathering underscored the need to empower them with opportunities, respect and economic strength.