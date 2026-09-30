Dhule: Guardian Minister Rawal Inspects Drought-Hit Farms, Assures Farmers Of Aid

Dhule: Stunted cotton plants, undeveloped bolls and maize that failed to mature due to a lack of water have highlighted the impact of drought-like conditions on farmers in Dhule district. To assess the situation firsthand, State Minister for Marketing and Protocol and Dhule Guardian Minister Jaykumar Rawal inspected fields along the Chimthane-Shevade road in Shindkheda taluka and drought-affected farmlands in the Chhavdi area of Sakri taluka on Tuesday.

Rawal visited the fields to assess the condition of cotton, maize and other crops. Observing the stunted growth caused by the lack of rainfall, unfilled maize cobs and unopened cotton bolls, he interacted directly with farmers. The farmers shared their concerns over crop losses, water scarcity, fodder for livestock and how they would sustain their families in the coming months.

Speaking on the occasion, Guardian Minister Rawal said, “Standing in the farmers’ fields today, the severity of the damage is clearly visible. The cotton crop could have flourished, but the rains did not cooperate; the maize, too, failed to grow properly. Now, alongside addressing the damage already incurred, it is crucial for us to plan for the next 10 to 12 months. Top priority must be given to drinking water, fodder for livestock and the management of available water resources.”

He reassured farmers that all four talukas of Dhule district — Dhule, Sakri, Shindkheda and Shirpur — have been included in the scope of drought relief assistance. He specifically highlighted the difficult situation faced by small and marginal farmers, saying limited landholdings, scarce financial resources and crop losses had created serious challenges for these families.

“It is deeply painful for a farmer to watch the crop they sowed with year-long hopes wither away before their eyes. However, one cannot afford to lose heart in this situation. We will overcome these difficult times through proper planning regarding water, fodder, employment and necessary government aid. The government and administration stand with the farmers and will strive to provide every possible assistance,” Rawal said while interacting with the farmers.

Noting that the real test lies in the period ahead, he placed special emphasis on drinking water planning.

“September is drawing to a close. We must contend with this situation for nearly 10 months until the next monsoon arrives. The summer season is still ahead of us. Therefore, we must conserve every single drop of water starting today. We need to preserve available fodder and other resources and consider farming methods that require less water,” he said.

Read Also Nashik: Farmer Dies By Suicide Amid Farming Debt And Financial Difficulties

Although the drought-like conditions have stripped the fields of their greenery, farmers continue to face the crisis with resolve. During the inspection, Rawal expressed confidence that the challenging months ahead could also be navigated with courage.

District Superintending Agriculture Officer Suraj Jagtap, Shindkheda Tehsildar Nitinkumar Deore, Sakri Tehsildar Sahebrao Sonawane, along with farmers and officials from the concerned departments, were present on the occasion.