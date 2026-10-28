Dhule: Collector Bhagyashree Vispute Bans Fodder Transport Outside District Amid Drought |

Dhule: To ensure adequate fodder supplies for livestock amid drought conditions and prevent a potential shortage, District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute has prohibited the transport and sale of all types of dry and green fodder outside Dhule district.

The order aims to ensure that fodder produced within the district remains available to meet the needs of local livestock.

Drought has been declared in all four talukas of Dhule district, namely Dhule, Sakri, Shindkheda and Shirpur. In view of the situation, Vispute has issued restrictions to preserve fodder supplies for livestock in the district.

The administration fears that fodder produced within the district could be transported to other districts or neighbouring regions for sale, potentially leading to a severe shortage and threatening the survival of livestock. Such a situation could also create law and order problems.

Taking these factors into account, Vispute, who is also the District Magistrate, has imposed restrictions on the transport and sale of fodder outside the district.

Under the order, the transport or sale of any form of dry or green fodder from Dhule district to another district or state is strictly prohibited.

The restrictions cover green fodder, dry fodder (kadba), all types of chopped fodder, straw, Total Mixed Ration (TMR), a complete blend of animal feed, and other varieties of livestock feed.

However, the order exempts the transport of fodder under government schemes. It also permits the transport of fodder with official authorisation from the Animal Husbandry Department or the District Administration.

The restrictions came into effect on Oct 7, 2026, and will remain in force until further notice.

Vispute said the primary objective of the order was to meet the fodder requirements of livestock amid drought conditions, avert a potential shortage and prevent a crisis arising from inadequate fodder supplies.