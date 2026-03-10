Dhule: All Departments Must Work In Coordination To Tackle Water And Fodder Shortages, Appeals Collector Bhagyashree Vispute | Sourced

Dhule: In view of the possible shortage of drinking water and fodder for animals during the summer, District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute has directed all departments to work in coordination to address the situation effectively.

She was speaking at a review meeting held at Satpuda Hall in the District Collector’s Office to assess preparedness regarding water scarcity and fodder availability in the district.

During the meeting, officials discussed in detail the status of water supply in the district, villages that may face water shortages, preparations for supplying water through tankers, the condition of wells and borewells, and the availability of fodder for livestock.

District Collector Vispute instructed the concerned departments to take necessary measures to prevent a drinking water shortage during the summer. She directed officials to keep updated records of villages likely to face scarcity and to start tanker water supply immediately wherever required. She also emphasised the need to ensure adequate fodder stock for animals and to submit timely information about areas facing fodder shortages.

She appealed to all departments to work in coordination so that citizens and farmers do not face difficulties in the event of water or fodder shortages.

Resident Deputy Collector Sharad Pawar said that proposals related to well acquisition and tanker water supply received by the tehsil offices should be approved promptly. He also suggested holding meetings with public representatives in talukas regarding water scarcity.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Aziz Sheikh, Executive Engineer of the Rural Water Supply Department Jayashree Sarve, Executive Engineer of the Dhule Irrigation Department Devendra Agarwal, District Programme Officer Ajay Fadol, Integrated Tribal Development Project Officer Pramod Patil, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Girish Patil, Education Officer (Primary) Manish Pawar, and officials from the Zilla Parishad, Animal Husbandry, Water Supply, Agriculture and Revenue departments.