Dhule: ₹514 Crore Kharif Crop Loans Disbursed By July, Banks Asked To Speed Up Lending | File Photo

Dhule: A target of ₹896.52 crore has been set for the disbursement of Kharif crop loans in Dhule district for 2026-27. Of this, crop loans amounting to ₹514.38 crore were disbursed by July 31, 2026, achieving 57.38% of the target.

District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute directed officials to ensure that eligible beneficiaries do not face unnecessary hurdles in obtaining loans and that maximum financial assistance is made available through various government schemes.

A meeting of the District-Level Bankers’ Advisory Committee and the District-Level Review Committee was held under the chairmanship of District Collector Vispute. While addressing the meeting, Vispute emphasised the crucial role banks play in the economic empowerment of various sections of society in the district.

She instructed that necessary loans be made available to eligible beneficiaries for employment, self-employment, business ventures, agriculture and education. She urged banks to cooperate, particularly in facilitating easy access to educational loans for students.

Banks with low disbursement rates under various schemes were asked to increase lending by regularly following up on pending cases. She directed that information regarding loan schemes, eligibility criteria, required documents and the loan approval process be displayed on clear notice boards at bank branches in a manner easily understood by citizens.

If loan proposals contain discrepancies, the concerned applicants must be clearly informed, and eligible cases should not be kept pending unnecessarily. She further stated that banks and relevant government agencies must work in coordination to achieve the targets of these schemes.

For District Central Cooperative Banks, the target for Kharif crop loans is ₹234.87 crore, against which ₹205.73 crore has been disbursed. This represents 87.60% of the target. Maharashtra Gramin Bank has also achieved 78.30% of its target.

While some banks have performed well, the District Collector directed the remaining banks to accelerate loan disbursement and make special efforts to meet the Kharif crop loan targets.

Eligible farmers should be provided timely loans through the Kisan Credit Card scheme. Priority should be given to renewing eligible loan accounts and bringing new eligible farmers into the crop loan system. Banks lagging in crop loan distribution were instructed to make special efforts to extend credit to the maximum number of farmers.

The meeting also reviewed loan schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME) scheme, the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) and various corporations dedicated to the development of backward classes. Eligible proposals forwarded by these corporations to banks should be processed on a priority basis to ensure timely financial assistance to beneficiaries.

Vispute urged banks to extend greater cooperation in providing financial support for self-employment and business ventures to various sections of society.

Banks were instructed to review loan applications and pending proposals under the PM SVANidhi scheme and prioritise the settlement of remaining eligible cases. Instructions were also issued to provide necessary bank finance to youths trained by the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) so they could start their own self-employment ventures.

Officials present at the meeting included District Deputy Registrar (Cooperation) Manoj Chaudhary, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Karuna Dahale, District Superintending Agriculture Officer Suraj Jagtap, District Fisheries Development Officer Jayesh Balkate and UMED Project Director Rajan Patil, along with officials from various government departments and representatives from different banks.