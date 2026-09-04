Dhule: 100-Day ‘Zero Tolerance’ Campaign Launched Against Drugs, Says Jaykumar Rawal |

Dhule: Bolstering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a drug-free and capable youth generation, a zero-tolerance policy against drugs will be effectively implemented in Dhule district under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Instructions were issued on Friday by Jaykumar Rawal, the state’s Minister for Marketing and Protocol and Guardian Minister of Dhule district, to launch a dynamic and effective campaign over the next 100 days to ensure that no form of drug activity is tolerated in the district.

He emphasised that the collective goal of the administrative machinery should be to create an environment where, in the near future, one can confidently declare, “Our Dhule district is drug-free.”

Guardian Minister Rawal was speaking at a high-level review meeting held at the District Collector’s office regarding the Drug-Free Dhule District campaign. The meeting was attended by District Collector Bhagyashree Vispute, Zilla Parishad CEO Babasaheb Beldar, District Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand, Dhule Municipal Corporation Commissioner Nitin Kapadnis, police officers from all police stations in the district and heads of various departments.

Rawal said youth power plays a pivotal role in building a developed India and that it is the collective responsibility of the government, administration, families and society to keep this generation healthy, capable and free from addiction.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the state government has adopted a stern stance against drugs. Along these lines, effective action must be taken in Dhule district against the sale, transportation, smuggling and illegal cultivation of drugs.

Noting that the issue of drugs is not limited to the police department alone, Rawal emphasised the need to work with a whole-of-government approach. He directed that responsibilities be clearly assigned to the Revenue, Police, Agriculture, Forest, Education, Health, Urban Development and Transport departments, as well as all other relevant agencies, to ensure time-bound action.

He further instructed that the exchange of information between departments be expedited to make joint inspections and enforcement actions more effective.

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Rawal emphasised the need for heightened vigilance against smuggling, given that Dhule district shares borders with Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. He directed officials to coordinate effectively with inter-state agencies to curb the trafficking of narcotics at district borders.

Rawal also instructed that investigations into drug-related cases should not stop merely at seizure of contraband or action against individuals immediately involved. Instead, investigations must delve into the root of each case.

Issuing a stern warning that negligence at any level would not be tolerated, Rawal directed that if any officer or employee from any department is found aiding, abetting, protecting or deliberately turning a blind eye to the illegal narcotics trade, strict departmental action, including suspension, must be initiated in accordance with rules.