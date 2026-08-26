Dhol-Tasha Yes, Loud DJs No: Young Punekars Call For Sensible Sound Limits During Ganeshotsav | Anand Chaini

Pune: As the city gears up for Ganeshotsav, youngsters and residents in Pune are looking for a festival that retains its traditional energy without turning into a competition over who can create the loudest sound. While dhol-tasha remains at the heart of Pune’s cultural identity, many young Punekars believe that noise regulations should be followed and excessive sound should not overshadow the spirit of the festival.

The demand comes amid the ongoing debate over DJs and sound systems ahead of this year’s Ganeshotsav in Pune. Dhol-tasha pathaks have also seen strong participation from youngsters, with reports indicating that the number of such groups in Pune is around 180 this year.

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

Anand Chaini

For many college students, dhol-tasha is more than entertainment. It represents participation, community and a tradition passed down through generations.

'Young people should be encouraged to participate in dhol-tasha'

Rahul Sharma, a science student, said, “Pune’s Ganeshotsav has a character of its own and dhol-tasha is one of the biggest parts of it. I appreciate that the discussion is focusing on controlling things like plasma and pressure-media systems rather than treating every form of sound as the same. Young people should be encouraged to participate in dhol-tasha because it connects us with our local culture. The festival can remain energetic without becoming a nuisance for people living around the procession routes.”

'It is part of the city’s cultural identity'

Another youngster said the emphasis should be on regulating sound rather than completely restricting celebrations. “I think the decision to distinguish between traditional dhol-tasha and extremely loud sound systems is important. Dhol-tasha is not something that suddenly came into Pune during Ganeshotsav; it is part of the city’s cultural identity. We should celebrate it, but there has to be discipline about the volume and timings,” said Rohini Kumar, a history student.

'There should be clear rules on decibel levels and timings'

A young working professional also stressed that traditional music should not be equated with high-powered electronic sound systems. “As a youngster who has grown up watching Ganeshotsav in Pune, I would never want dhol-tasha to disappear from the celebrations. The energy of a procession with a dhol-tasha pathak is completely different from playing recorded music on a DJ. Instead of banning everything, there should be clear rules on decibel levels and timings, and everyone should follow them,” Ayush Pawar said.

The issue came to a head during a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) coordination meeting on Monday, attended by civic officials, police officers and representatives of Ganesh mandals. Several mandal representatives opposed restrictions on DJs and demanded fewer curbs on sound systems. They agreed, however, to refrain from using plasma and pressure-media systems and laser lights. The final decision on sound levels, speaker configurations and permissible timings has been left to the police administration.

The meeting also witnessed a brief commotion after a resident raised concerns about the nuisance caused by loud DJs and reportedly called for restrictions on both DJs and dhol-tasha. Some mandal workers objected to the remarks, following which civic security personnel escorted the person out of the meeting hall.