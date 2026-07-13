DeepEye AI: Beed Police's AI Platform Clears State Evaluation - All You Need To Know |

Beed: In a significant step towards technology-driven policing, the Beed Police have successfully completed the state-level Proof of Concept (PoC) evaluation of DeepEye AI, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-based investigation support platform designed to transform criminal investigations through automation and digital intelligence, according to a police press release.

The evaluation was conducted at the Beed City Police Station by a panel comprising Rajeev Saxena, CEO of Mystic AI Solution LLP and an IIT Kanpur alumnus; Mahesh Bhargava, Joint Director at C-DAC Pune; and Prof Pranav Goyal of IISER Pune. The assessment was carried out under the guidance of G Sreedhar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Police Communication and Information Technology Department, Pune.

Developed by the Beed Police, DeepEye AI is claimed to be India's first comprehensive AI-powered policing and investigation support system. The platform digitises the entire criminal investigation process—from complaint registration and FIR drafting to evidence management, charge sheet preparation, supervisory monitoring and trial tracking.

During the day-long evaluation, the expert committee reviewed 65 test cases, inspected the project's technical infrastructure, including its AI laboratory and server room, and assessed its technological, legal and investigative capabilities.

One of the platform's key features is its ability to generate a draft FIR within three to four minutes, significantly reducing a process that traditionally takes three to four hours. It can process complaints received through speech-to-text, live voice recordings, telephone calls, emails, e-FIRs and scanned documents using OCR technology. It also recommends relevant legal provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and other applicable laws.

DeepEye AI also assists investigating officers by suggesting investigation pathways, identifying required evidence, generating panchanama drafts, analysing medical reports, examining witness statements, detecting contradictions and mapping evidence with proposed charges.

The platform features AI-based CCTV footage analysis, enabling investigators to identify suspects, vehicles and movements without manually reviewing hours of video footage. Additional modules include call detail record (CDR) analysis, criminal database management, crime pattern analysis, digital evidence management and automated legal documentation.

According to the Beed Police, the platform has been trained using all FIRs registered in the district since 2017, along with more than 800 charge sheets, enabling it to provide context-aware investigative assistance and legal analysis.

The system also offers live supervisory dashboards, automated case diary and charge sheet generation, trial monitoring, e-Courts integration, CCTNS search, performance analytics and secure digital evidence storage.

Following live demonstrations, the expert committee expressed satisfaction with the platform's technical capabilities and appreciated its innovative approach to integrating artificial intelligence into criminal investigations. The committee also appreciated the successful demonstration of all 65 PoC test cases.

Officials said the successful completion of the PoC has strengthened the possibility of implementing DeepEye AI across Maharashtra. If adopted statewide, the platform could serve as a model for AI-assisted policing and investigation systems for police departments across the country.