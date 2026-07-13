Pune: 140 Vehicles Penalised For Illegal Parking Near ST Bus Stations; ₹1.21 Lakh Fine Collected In 10 Days | AI generated

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and the Pune City Traffic Police took strict action against illegally parked vehicles within a 200-metre radius of ST bus stations across the city. The special campaign was conducted from July 1, following directions issued by the Chief Security and Vigilance Officer at the State Transport headquarters in Mumbai.

During the 10-day operation, authorities penalised 140 four-wheeler owners for violating parking regulations and collected a total fine of ₹1,21,250.

The drive was launched in response to traffic congestion caused by illegally parked vehicles on roads and repeated complaints about unauthorised parking around bus stations, which was obstructing the movement of MSRTC buses and creating congestion. Officials said illegally parked private vehicles often blocked entry and exit points, making it difficult for buses to manoeuvre safely and causing inconvenience to passengers. The congestion also affected traffic flow in the vicinity of major bus terminals.

To address these issues and ensure smoother bus operations, the MSRTC and Pune Traffic Police carried out coordinated enforcement at bus station premises across the city. Officials said the action is part of broader efforts to improve traffic discipline and maintain unobstructed access for public transport vehicles.

Authorities have urged motorists to avoid parking their vehicles within the restricted 200-metre zone around ST bus stations and to comply with traffic regulations.

Kamlesh Dhanrale, Divisional Traffic Officer, Pune MSRTC Division, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "This joint enforcement drive was carried out by the MSRTC and Pune City Traffic Police to ensure the smooth movement of buses and improve traffic management around bus stations. Citizens should refrain from parking their vehicles within the prohibited 200-metre zone. Similar joint action against vehicles causing traffic obstruction and violating parking rules will continue on a regular basis."