‘I Have Bought Pune’: Viral Video Shows Youth Abusing Motorist & Using Mobile Phone While Driving On FC Road | WATCH

‘I Have Bought Pune’: Viral Video Shows Youth Abusing Motorist & Using Mobile Phone While Driving On FC Road | Video Screengrab

Pune: A video purportedly showing a case of road rage on Fergusson College (FC) Road has gone viral on social media.

The incident, reportedly recorded on Sunday, allegedly shows a young man using a mobile phone while driving before verbally abusing and intimidating another motorist in the middle of heavy traffic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the person who shared the video, the youth was driving a vehicle bearing registration number MH14EQ1451 while talking on his mobile phone. The video also claims that he used foul language during an altercation with another driver and allegedly said, “I have bought Pune.”

After the confrontation, the youth allegedly drove away without removing the face mask he was wearing.

The incident reportedly took place on the busy FC Road, one of Pune’s busiest commercial and educational hubs, where traffic remains heavy, especially on weekends.

The viral video has sparked concern on social media, with many users raising questions over reckless driving, the use of mobile phones behind the wheel, and instances of aggressive behaviour on city roads.

The authenticity of the claims made in the video and the exact sequence of events could not be independently verified. There has been no official statement from the Pune Police regarding the viral clip so far.