Declare Mulshi Drought-Hit Or Face Highway Blockade: Farmers | Sourced

Pune: The Mulshi Taluka Shetkari Sangh has demanded that the Maharashtra government declare Mulshi taluka drought-affected, warning that it will stage a road blockade at Chandni Chowk on the highway after Diwali if the demand is not met.

At a press conference, Rajendra Marne, founder of the Mulshi Taluka Shetkari Sangh, along with Hanumant Surve and Ram Gaikwad, said several talukas in Pune district, including Bhor, Velhe and Junnar, had been declared drought-affected, while Mulshi had been excluded despite facing severe drought-like conditions.

The representatives said, “Mulshi taluka is facing a severe drought situation, but the government has not declared it drought-affected. The government must take immediate cognisance of the situation, or we will launch a protest on the highway at Chandni Chowk.”

The farmers’ body said paddy seedlings had dried up and soybean crops had suffered losses, leaving farmers facing significant agricultural distress. It also pointed to declining water levels in rivers, wells and check dams, warning that the situation could lead to a serious shortage of drinking water and fodder for livestock.

The organisation had earlier taken out a bullock-cart and tractor march to the tehsil office, demanding drought-affected status for the taluka. The representatives said a memorandum would also be submitted to the Pune District Collector, seeking government intervention.

Apart from drought relief, the organisation has raised concerns over daily traffic congestion at Bhugaon, Pirangut and Ghotawade Phata. It has demanded immediate measures to ease traffic movement in these areas.

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The farmers’ body has also sought a change in the jurisdiction of the police outpost, proposing that it be brought under Paud or Pune city police instead of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Marne warned that a road blockade would be organised at Chandni Chowk after Diwali if the demands remained unresolved.

The proposed agitation is expected to involve farmers, political workers from different parties, the Krantikari Shetkari Sanghatana, agricultural tourism operators, poultry businesses and insurance representatives, among other groups.