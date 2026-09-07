Declare Beed Drought-Hit, Provide Relief To Farmers: NCP-SP's Rajendra Maske | Sourced

Beed: With Beed district facing a severe rainfall deficit and growing concerns over Kharif crop losses, NCP-SP district president Rajendra Maske has urged the state government to immediately declare the district drought-hit and announce relief measures for farmers, agricultural labourers and livestock owners.

Maske said the district had received significantly less rainfall than its seasonal average, resulting in declining soil moisture and adversely affecting Kharif crops across several areas. Many crops are reportedly on the verge of drying up, raising fears of a substantial decline in agricultural production.

According to rainfall data cited by Maske, Beed received only 289.2 mm of rainfall between June and September 3, against an average of 566.1 mm for the period, resulting in a deficit of nearly 49%. August has also remained particularly dry, he said.

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“The government should immediately assess the ground situation instead of waiting in the hope that rainfall in September will compensate for the deficit,” Maske said, calling for urgent intervention to protect farmers and rural communities.

The erratic distribution of rainfall has further aggravated the situation. While some parts of the district have experienced prolonged dry spells, other areas have received rainfall in short, intense spells, resulting in uneven moisture availability and putting the Kharif season at risk. In some locations, the rainfall deficit is reportedly as high as 80%.

The impact is not limited to crops. Declining water levels in wells and borewells, along with reduced water storage in dams, have raised concerns over drinking water availability in several villages. The shortage is also likely to trigger a serious fodder crisis for livestock in the coming weeks.

Maske said farmers were facing a “double crisis”, as the water shortage could also affect preparations for the upcoming Rabi season. Agricultural labourers and livestock owners are likely to face additional economic hardship if the situation persists.

He also criticised the government for not taking adequate steps to address the situation through measures such as artificial rain experiments, which he said could have provided relief to drought-prone parts of Marathwada.

Maske demanded that the state government declare Beed drought-hit and announce a comprehensive relief package, including financial assistance and crop-loss compensation for farmers. He also sought arrangements for drinking water, adequate fodder for livestock, employment opportunities for agricultural labourers and special measures to support farmers preparing for the Rabi season.

“The government must act immediately and provide relief to farmers, agricultural labourers, livestock keepers and the rural population before the situation worsens,” Maske said.