Deadline Extended for Pune MHADA 2024 Lottery: Applications for 6,294 Affordable Homes Now Due by December 10

The deadline for submitting applications for 6,294 affordable homes in Pune under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) lottery 2024 for the Pune Board has been extended.

As per the earlier notification, the applications had to be submitted by November 13, 2024. According to the updated schedule, applications must now be submitted by December 10, 2024, as announced by MHADA in a statement.

According to an official, the updated schedule was revealed in anticipation of the November 20 Maharashtra elections.

The updated schedule states that the lottery results will be revealed on January 7, 2025, and the application deadline is December 10.

Where are these flats?

The Pune Housing and Area Development Board (a division of MHADA) has announced an online lottery for the sale of 6,294 housing units across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, PMRDA regions, and also in Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts under various housing schemes. The registration and application process began on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 12 pm.

The lottery announced by the Pune Board has been divided into five categories. Under the First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) Scheme, 2,340 housing units will be available for sale. Additionally, 93 units will be offered under the MHADA Housing Scheme, and 418 units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which will be made available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Furthermore, 3,312 housing units under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme will be available in the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) areas. Lastly, 131 units will be available under the 15% Social Housing Scheme.

The Pune Board advises interested applicants to carefully review the information booklet before registering and applying. This booklet is available on MHADA’s official website at [https://housing.mhada.gov.in](https://housing.mhada.gov.in).

Additionally, MHADA has not appointed any agents, consultants, or property agents for this lottery. Applicants are strongly urged not to engage with such individuals, as the Pune Board will not be responsible for any fraudulent dealings or unauthorized transactions.