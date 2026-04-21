Crime Horror: Child Killed In Plot To Frame Husband’s Alleged Lover In Maharashtra’s Latur | Representative Image

Latur: In a shocking and disturbing incident from Chakur in Latur district, police have cracked the murder case of a seven-year-old boy within hours, revealing a chilling conspiracy hatched by a woman with the help of a temple priest to frame her husband’s alleged lover. Police have arrested both the accused and sent them into police custody till April 24, Chakur police station inspector Balaji Bhande said.

The accused were identified as Anita Dinesh Swami (34) and a temple priest, Sanjay Kashinath Swami (34).

The case initially surfaced on April 19, when complainant Mangesh Chandrakant Swami approached Chakur police, reporting that his son Devansh (7) and nephew Saicharan had gone out to play but did not return. Treating the matter with urgency, police launched a massive search operation and began scanning CCTV footage from the area.

Footage analysis revealed a crucial lead: Devansh was last seen around 7:07 am riding on a bicycle with his cousin, Saicharan alias Swayam. Acting on this, police intensified questioning of family members while deploying multiple teams across Chakur and nearby areas.

The search took a grim turn around 1:30 pm when Devansh’s body was found near an old house on Ujalamb Road, concealed behind a tractor tyre. Police immediately conducted a panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem, while forensic teams were called to the spot.

Five Specialised Teams Formed…

Under the direct supervision of Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe and Additional SP Mangesh Chavan, five specialised teams were formed to probe the case from all angles, including CCTV analysis, technical investigation, tracking suspects, and gathering intelligence.

During the investigation, suspicion fell on Anita Dinesh Swami, the complainant’s sister-in-law, due to her inconsistent statements, unusual behaviour, and the fact that her mobile phone was switched off after the incident. Sustained interrogation and technical evidence eventually led to her confession.

Child’s Body Dumped In Abandoned House…

Police revealed that Anita had been facing marital discord due to her husband’s alleged illicit relationship with another woman. In a calculated attempt to frame that woman, Anita allegedly murdered her innocent nephew and staged a false kidnapping drama involving her own child. She then dumped the child’s body in a nearby abandoned house to mislead investigators.

A case has been registered at Chakur Police Station under relevant sections of BNS, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway to determine if others were involved in the crime.

Police officials, including Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajendra Chaudhar, LCB Inspector Sudhakar Bawkar, and Chakur Police Inspector Balaji Bhande, played a key role in solving the case.