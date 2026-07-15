Create Awareness On Anti-Black Magic Law Through Innovative Initiatives: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner G Srikanth | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner G Srikanth has directed all districts in the division to implement innovative initiatives and conduct widespread public awareness campaigns to ensure the effective implementation of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act. He emphasised the need to encourage the active participation of all sections of society in eradicating superstition.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the divisional committee constituted for the implementation of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act on Tuesday. District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and officials from the Social Welfare and other concerned departments attended the meeting via video conferencing.

Srikanth conducted a division-wise review of cases registered under the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, public awareness initiatives, and the utilisation of available funds. He directed officials to hold district-level committee meetings regularly and ensure the effective implementation of decisions.

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The implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was also reviewed. The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned agencies to work in coordination to ensure the timely disposal of registered cases, the immediate provision of financial assistance and rehabilitation to victims, and the timely delivery of government benefits.

A review of the functioning of the Transgender Rights Protection and Welfare Board was also conducted. Srikanth instructed all departments to work in coordination to ensure that transgender persons benefit from various government schemes, their issues are addressed with sensitivity, and they are brought into the social mainstream.

During the meeting, officials also reviewed the status of CCTV cameras at police stations across the division, including those that were non-functional.

The Divisional Commissioner directed that non-functional cameras be repaired immediately and instructed the concerned agencies to coordinate and complete the installation of the proposed CCTV systems at police stations at the earliest.

Senior officials from the relevant departments were present at the meeting.