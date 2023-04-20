COVID-19 in Pune: 780 active cases in district; 6,129 in Maharashtra | Unspalsh

The Pune district witnessed a marginal rise of 14 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The total number of active cases in the district currently stands at 780, according to the latest update by the health department.

The tally was at 766 on Wednesday. The Pune circle has reported one death out of three in the state.

The area under the Pune Municipal Corporation reported 78 COVID-19 cases on Thursday while the area under the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 33 cases.

1,113 new COVID-19 cases in state

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 1,113 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths on Thursday, as per the update by the state health department.

The fatality rate currently stands at 1.82%, while the total number of active cases in the state stands at 6,129.

Pune district is among the districts with a high active tally along with Mumbai (1,524), Thane (1,007) and Nagpur (947).