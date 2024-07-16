 'Contractors Have Missed Deadline...': Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Issues Stern Warning
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Contractors Have Missed Deadline...': Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Issues Stern Warning

'Contractors Have Missed Deadline...': Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Issues Stern Warning

Siddharth Shirole was accompanied by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Yogesh Mhase and Additional Commissioner of Pune Police Manoj Patil

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
'Contractors Have Missed Deadline...': Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Issues Stern Warning | X/@SidShirole

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole on Monday conducted an on-foot inspection of the Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Metro and Pune University flyover work, which has been ongoing for the past couple of years. Shirole was accompanied by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Yogesh Mhase and Additional Commissioner of Pune Police Manoj Patil.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Speeding Car Crashes Into Garware Subway In Pune; Driver's Sobriety Questioned
article-image

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Shivajinagar MLA stated that the contractors had missed the deadline to complete the work and added that it was unacceptable.

"As an MLA and in coordination with the new commissioner of PMRDA, I took feedback from all parties involved and issued a stern warning. It was made clear that immediate action must be taken to address the issues of public safety and convenience. This project is a lifeline for Pune, and it is crucial that all inconveniences related to traffic and public safety are eradicated without further delay," Shirole wrote.

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: At Least 5 Killed, 30 Injured After Bus Carrying Pandharpur...
article-image

"We emphasised the importance of maintaining open and transparent communication with the citizens to keep them informed about the progress and any disruptions. The public's trust and convenience are paramount, and it is imperative that the contractors and agencies involved take their responsibilities seriously and expedite the completion of this project," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Contractors Have Missed Deadline...': Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Issues Stern Warning

'Contractors Have Missed Deadline...': Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Issues Stern Warning

PHOTOS: Speeding Car Crashes Into Garware Subway In Pune; Driver's Sobriety Questioned

PHOTOS: Speeding Car Crashes Into Garware Subway In Pune; Driver's Sobriety Questioned

Puja Khedkar Controversy: What Benefits Do Trainee IAS Officers Get As Per Rules? What Restrictions...

Puja Khedkar Controversy: What Benefits Do Trainee IAS Officers Get As Per Rules? What Restrictions...

Pune Viral: #RunPuneMetroTill11pm Trends On X As Commuters Demand Extended Hours

Pune Viral: #RunPuneMetroTill11pm Trends On X As Commuters Demand Extended Hours

IAS Puja Khedkar’s Disability at 51% With 40% Visual Impairment and 20% Mental Illness: Ahmednagar...

IAS Puja Khedkar’s Disability at 51% With 40% Visual Impairment and 20% Mental Illness: Ahmednagar...