'Contractors Have Missed Deadline...': Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Issues Stern Warning

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole on Monday conducted an on-foot inspection of the Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Metro and Pune University flyover work, which has been ongoing for the past couple of years. Shirole was accompanied by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Yogesh Mhase and Additional Commissioner of Pune Police Manoj Patil.

#Pune University Flyover

Today, we conducted an on foot inspection of the entire stretch (Civil court to Pashan road) of the Ch. Shivajinagar Hinjawadi Metro and University flyover work that has been ongoing for the past couple of years.

I was accompanied by Yogesh Mhase ji ,… pic.twitter.com/jkcRnbuQ7D — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) July 15, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Shivajinagar MLA stated that the contractors had missed the deadline to complete the work and added that it was unacceptable.

"As an MLA and in coordination with the new commissioner of PMRDA, I took feedback from all parties involved and issued a stern warning. It was made clear that immediate action must be taken to address the issues of public safety and convenience. This project is a lifeline for Pune, and it is crucial that all inconveniences related to traffic and public safety are eradicated without further delay," Shirole wrote.

"We emphasised the importance of maintaining open and transparent communication with the citizens to keep them informed about the progress and any disruptions. The public's trust and convenience are paramount, and it is imperative that the contractors and agencies involved take their responsibilities seriously and expedite the completion of this project," he added.