Baramati Bypoll: Congress To Withdraw Candidate Against Sunetra Pawar; Devendra Fadnavis Speaks With Harshwardhan Sapkal | PTI Photo

The Congress has reportedly decided to withdraw its candidate, Akash More, against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar for the upcoming Baramati Assembly bypoll.

This comes after NCP-SP Working President Supriya Sule urged Congress to withdraw More's candidature for the byelection for the Baramati Assembly seat, which fell vacant after the demise of Ajit Pawar.

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In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Sule called for an unopposed election as a tribute to the late Ajit Pawar.

Sule said, "Following the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, the Baramati Assembly constituency now faces a by-election. Ajit Dada's political journey began with the Congress party, and he maintained a long-standing, respectful association with it throughout his career."

"In this moment of grief and remembrance, an unopposed election in Baramati would serve as a dignified and heartfelt tribute to his legacy of public service and inclusive politics. I sincerely appeal to the Congress leadership to consider this gesture in the spirit of respect, unity," she added.

Earlier in the day, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar met Sapkal, urging the party to withdraw its candidate to facilitate the unopposed election of his aunt Sunetra Pawar.

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“I am confident the Congress will take an appropriate and positive decision after speaking to its leadership,” he said.

A day earlier, Sunetra Pawar had spoken to Sapkal to request him to ensure that his party’s candidate withdraws his nomination against her in the bypoll, according to sources.

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reported dialled Sapkal. During this conversation, Fadnavis requested that the Congress party withdraw its candidate from Baramati to facilitate the unopposed election of Sunetra Pawar.