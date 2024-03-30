CONFIRMED! Nilesh Lanke To Lock Horns With Sujay Vikhe For Ahmednagar Lok Sabha Seat | File Photos

Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Nilesh Lanke announced his resignation from the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday to contest the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat on an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket.

In an emotionally charged speech to party workers, Lanke expressed his decision, stating, "I am announcing my decision to quit as MLA. I apologise to you all. I am resigning because I don't want someone to question us tomorrow. I don't want someone to drag us to court."

He displayed his resignation letter addressed to the assembly speaker, emphasising his commitment to contesting the Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Sharad Pawar. "My resignation letter will be sent by email (to the speaker)," he added.

Lanke, who represents Parner in Ahmednagar, will challenge sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sujay Vikhe.

Notably, Lanke gained recognition for his commendable efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, earning accolades across the state. Elected as MLA for the first time in 2019, he defeated Shiv Sena's three-time MLA Vijay Auti.

In contrast, Sujay Vikhe is the son of Maharashtra Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he secured victory over NCP candidate Sangram Jagtap by over two lakh votes.

Who has the upper hand in Ahmednagar?

In the political landscape of Ahmednagar, the BJP and NCP have historically stood as arch-rivals. The Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency encompasses six Assembly segments, where the undivided NCP clinched victories in four during the 2019 elections. Noteworthy wins included Rohit Pawar from Karjat-Jamkhed, Nilesh Lanke from Parner, Prajakt Tanpure from Rahuri, and Sangram Jagtap from Ahmednagar City. Babanrao Pachpute, a former NCP leader who joined the BJP in 2014, emerged victorious from Shrigonda, while Monika Rajale of the BJP secured a win in Shevgaon.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Sujay Vikhe of the BJP triumphed over NCP's Sangram Jagtap. Prior to that, in 2014, BJP's Mansukhlal Gandhi emerged victorious against NCP's Rajeev Rajale, and in 2009, Gandhi secured victory against NCP nominee Shivaji Kardile. The NCP had previously won this seat in 2004 when Tukaram Gadakh defeated BJP's NS Pharande.

Meanwhile, the upcoming contest will be closely watched to see if the NCP can reclaim this seat from the BJP.