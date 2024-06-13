Commissioner Reviews Monsoon Preparedness at Nashik's Goda Ghat, Issues Disaster Management Orders |

In preparation for the monsoon season, Nashik City Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar visited Goda Ghat and its surrounding areas to review disaster management measures. During his visit, Dr Karanjkar assessed the readiness for potential flood situations, inspecting rescue operations and shelter locations for residents of the Goda Ghat area. He emphasised the need for the disaster management system to be fully prepared.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted above-average rainfall this year, and the monsoon has already arrived earlier than usual in the state. Against this backdrop, Commissioner Dr Karanjkar, along with other officials, visited areas prone to flooding due to heavy rains on Wednesday. These areas included Goda Ghat and Gavthan, which experience water seepage into Saraf Bazar, Bhaji Bazar, Bhandi Bazar, and the old palaces on both sides of Goda Ghat during the rainy season. Small shops are often swept away, and bridges like Ram Setu Bridge and other smaller ones become submerged.

Heightened Flood Risk in Godavari

Despite the potential for heavy financial losses, the readiness of the disaster management system has thus far prevented any loss of life. With the prediction of more than average rainfall this year, there is a heightened risk of flooding in Godavari. To address this, the Commissioner reviewed the disaster management preparations with municipal officials. He inspected key locations such as Ramkund, Ramsetu Bridge, Saraf Bazar, and the area near Kapaleshwar Temple. Plans are in place to relocate residents to Sant Gadge Maharaj Dharamshala and Municipal Shelter Home in the event of a flood. Dr Karanjkar also visited these shelters to review preliminary preparations.

Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Sanjay Agarwal, City Engineer, Municipality, said, "The Commissioner inspected the areas affected by Goda Ghat and heavy rains. He visited the shelter home designated for relocating citizens in case of a flood situation and issued preparedness orders to the disaster management system."